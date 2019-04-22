Man electrocuted to death in Bolangir

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man electrocuted to death
Representational Image
Bolangir: A man was electrocuted to death after he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire at Kusakala village under Titlagarh police limits in Bolangir district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Chiranji Suna (52) of the same locality.

According to sources, Suna was busy collecting twigs from a tree this morning when he accidentally came in contact with the live wire. As a result, he died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.

