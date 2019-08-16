Man drowns while taking bath in Ganjam

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man drowns
0

Chikiti: A 31-year-old man drowned while taking bath in Bahuda river which flows through Chikiti town in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Behera, a resident of Amundi village in Chikiti.

Related Posts

Man dies after being swept away in Mahanadi river

Family feud: Two commit suicide in separate places in…

1 killed, two hurt in road mishap in Mayurbhanj

According to sources, Shyam had gone to take bath in the water body in Bahuda river today morning. While bathing, he slipped into deep water and drowned. Some locals tried to rescue him but failed.

Later, fire services personnel reached the spot and fished out his lifeless body from deep water after two hours of the search operation.

Reportedly, the body has been handed over to the bereaved family members after post-mortem. Chikiti outpost police registered a case of unnatural death in this connection.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man dies after being swept away in Mahanadi river

Family feud: Two commit suicide in separate places in…

1 killed, two hurt in road mishap in Mayurbhanj

1 of 2,114