Man drowns while taking bath in Budhabalang river

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man drowns
18

Balasore: A 30-year-old man drowned while taking a bath in Budhabalang river at Kashimpur village under Sahadebkhunta police limits in Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ratha Singh of the same village. He was working as a driver.

Related Posts

Commissionerate Police issues traffic restrictions during…

Preparations On For Ensuing Konark Festival-2019

Shocked by hubby’s death, woman dies in Balasore…

According to sources, Singh had gone to the river to take bath when he slipped into the deep water and went under.  On being intimated by villagers, fire service personnel rescued him and rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Later, Sahadebkhunta police reached the hospital and seized the body for the post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered into the incident and a probe has been launched, the police said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Commissionerate Police issues traffic restrictions during…

Preparations On For Ensuing Konark Festival-2019

Shocked by hubby’s death, woman dies in Balasore…

1 of 2,621