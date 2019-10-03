Man drowns while taking bath in Budhabalang river

Balasore: A 30-year-old man drowned while taking a bath in Budhabalang river at Kashimpur village under Sahadebkhunta police limits in Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ratha Singh of the same village. He was working as a driver.

According to sources, Singh had gone to the river to take bath when he slipped into the deep water and went under. On being intimated by villagers, fire service personnel rescued him and rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Later, Sahadebkhunta police reached the hospital and seized the body for the post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered into the incident and a probe has been launched, the police said.