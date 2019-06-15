Man dies while saving two kids from drowning

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life while trying to save his two children from drowning in Mahanadi river at Kantilo in Nayagarh district today.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Rout of Chindera village in the district.

According to sources, Rout along with his family members had gone to Lord Nilamadhaba temple at Kantilo today. During their visit, they went to take bath in Mahanadi river.

While bathing, the two children went deep into the water and drowned. Seeing the two children drowning, Rout jumped into the water and tried to save them. While the two children were rescued, Rout could not swim back and drowned.

The locals immediately rushed the two children to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.