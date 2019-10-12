Man dies, son critical in lightning strike in Kalahandi

By pragativadinewsservice
Kalahandi: A 40-year-old man was killed while his son sustained grievous injuries in lightning strike in Sanaderla village under Thuamula Rampur block of Kalahandi district today.

The deceased has been idntified as Dhanamani Nayak and the injured son, identified as Babu(4) of the same village.

According to sources, Nayak was working in his farmland in the afternoon when he was struck by lightning. While he died on the spot, his son sustained critical injuries.

Locals immediately rushed Babu to Thuamula Rampur CHC for treatment. Later he was shifted to Bhawanipatna hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

