Man dies in road mishap in Sundargarh, locals vandalise Kanika PS

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man dies in road mishap
Representational image
12

Sundargarh: Tension prevailed as locals vandalised Kanika police station in Sundargarh district following the death of a person in an accident.

Irate locals have also set two vehicles ablaze.

According to sources, a local of Kanika area received injuries after being hit by a Scorpio. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed about the matter, police had seized the vehicle and later released it. After the locals learnt about the matter, they opposed and protested the move. Demanding strict action, locals vandalised the police station.

Reportedly, police are trying to pacify the locals. Police forces have been deployed outside the post to maintain law and order in the village.

pragativadinewsservice
