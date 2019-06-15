Man dies in lightning strike in Jharsuguda

By pragativadinewsservice
Man dies in lightning
Jharsuguda: A 55-year-old man died after he was struck by lightning in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Upendra Bhoi of Nuapalli village under Rampela gram panchayat.

According to sources, Bhoi had gone to his farmland at around 5.30 pm when rain accompanied by thunderstorm hit the area. He was running for cover when lightning struck him, killing him on the spot.

Banaharapali police registered a case of unnatural death in this regard and sent the body of the man to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

