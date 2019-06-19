Man dies in lightning strike in Deogarh

Deogarh: A man was killed after being struck by lightning at Kadapata village under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district last night.

The deceased was identified as Sahadeb Sahoo.

According to sources, the incident took place while Nor’wester rain accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed the area. He was running for cover when lightning struck him, killing him on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death in this regard after sending the body for post mortem, sources said