Man dies as scooter falls off canal bridge in Cuttack

Salipur: A 40-year-old man died after the scooter he was riding skidded off the road and fell into a canal near Japakuda outpost of Salipur block in Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Kumar Mishra of Jagulaipada village.

According to sources, Mishra was riding the scooter in the morning near Canal No 4 bridge when he lost control over the wheels and fell off the bridge. The scooter fell on Mishra, injuring him critically.

He was rescued by some locals and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, Japakuda outpost police reached the spot and inquired into the matter. The body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, the police said.