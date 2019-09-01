Man dies as scooter falls off canal bridge in Cuttack

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man dies
103

Salipur: A 40-year-old man died after the scooter he was riding skidded off the road and fell into a canal near Japakuda outpost of Salipur block in Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Kumar Mishra of Jagulaipada village.

Related Posts

Odisha govt sanctions Rs 5 crore for modern library at razed…

Take Home Ration distribution commences in 30 districts

Fire erupts at NIT in Rourkela, no casualty

According to sources, Mishra was riding the scooter in the morning near Canal No 4 bridge when he lost control over the wheels and fell off the bridge. The scooter fell on Mishra, injuring him critically.

He was rescued by some locals and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, Japakuda outpost police reached the spot and inquired into the matter. The body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, the police said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha govt sanctions Rs 5 crore for modern library at razed…

Take Home Ration distribution commences in 30 districts

Fire erupts at NIT in Rourkela, no casualty

1 of 2,291