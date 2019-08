Banki: A 50-year-old man of Bramhapura village of Banki block in Cuttack district died after being swept away in floodwaters in Mahanadi river today.

The deceased has been identified as Vasant Samal of the same village.

According to sources, Samal was returning to his village and was trying to cross the river, when he accidentally slipped and was swept away by strong currents.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and retrieved the body from deep waters.