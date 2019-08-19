Man detained for job fraud in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Kendrapara police detained an absconding accused who had allegedly duped several unemployed youths of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs.

The accused, identified as Suryanarayan Tripathy, was nabbed near Kendrapara District Court today. He hails from Bhubaneswar and claimed to be an advocate.

According to sources, some youth caught him near Kendrapara district court today and alleged that he had cheated lakhs of rupees from some candidates.

Tripathy was part of the job fraud and came to the district court today in connection with the case when the duped job seekers lodged a complaint with Kendrapara police and caught hold of him.

The Police have detained both the parties for interrogation and further investigation is underway.