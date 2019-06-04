Man crushed to death while felling tree in Angul

Angul: A man was crushed to death under a tree which he was felling in Soubhyanagar Sahi of Talabeda village under Talcher police limits on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Srikant Behera (30). He was a daily labourer and a resident of Kamarda village in Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the mishap took place this morning when Behera was engaged in cutting a tree in the locality. However, during trimming, the tree snapped on the victim crushing him to death.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.