Man crushed to death by truck in Rourkela, locals block NH-143

Rourkela: Vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt on the National Highway143 for some hours after a man was crushed to death by a truck near Rangila Square under Tangarpali police limits in Rourkela.

The identity of the deceased person yet to be ascertained. His wife and child also sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

According to sources, the deceased person was travelling with his son and wife on a motorcycle when a truck crushed him while reversing the heavy vehicle. The rider died on the spot while his wife and son sustained grievous injuries.

On being informed, Jalda and Tangarpali police reached the spot and admitted the injured mother-son duo to the nearby hospital. An unnatural death has been registered by the police into the incident.

Following this, irate locals blocked the NH demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased. Though vehicular traffic was hit for a brief period, the traffic movement was restored after the cops pacified the agitators, sources added.