Man critically injured in hyena attack in Angul forest

Angul: A 55-year-old man has been critically injured in a suspected wild animal attack near Antulia reserve forest compartment in Angul district today.

The injured person has been identified as Chitta Ranjan Dalabehera, a resident of Dalabehera Sahi located in the wildlife sanctuary.

According to sources, Chitta along with a person had been to the forest to collect mushrooms at around 9.30 am today. Suddenly, a wild animal attacked him and following which he sustained grievous injuries on his head, eyes, chest and left arm. Another person with him, however, climbed up a tree to save himself from the animal.

On being informed, the villagers rushed to the forest and admitted Chitta to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in critical condition. As his health condition deteriorated, Chitta has been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

When asked, the Angul District Forest Officer (DFO) confirmed that the animal that had attacked the villager was a hyena. However, the locals claimed that he was attacked by a leopard at the tiger reserve.