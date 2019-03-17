Man critical in younger brother’s attack over property dispute

Balasore: A man sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by his younger brother over a property dispute at Ratina village under the Soro police limits in Balasore district today.

The injured has been identified as Bidyadhar Nayak while his accused younger brother is identified as Karunakar Nayak.

According to sources, the duo indulged in a fight over a long-standing land dispute. The animosity took an ugly turn when Karunakar attacked Bidyadhar with a sharp weapon leaving him with cut injuries.

Reportedly, Bidyadhar has been admitted to a nearby hospital where his health condition is stated to be critical.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the case. While Karunakar is on the run following the incident, a manhunt to nab the accused brother is on, sources in the police said.