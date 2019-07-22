Man commits suicide after losing lakhs in cricket betting

Ganjam: Depressed over losing lakhs of rupees in cricket betting, a man committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree at Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district early this morning.

The man, Bhaskar Rao of the same locality, who was a teacher by profession was found hanging to the tree this morning. On being informed about the incident, Kabisuryanagar police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Sources said Bhaskar had picked a bad habit of betting a few years ago. It was learnt that he had put a huge amount of money in an ongoing cricket IPL tournament where he lost all his savings. Following this, the victim took the extreme step and committed suicide.