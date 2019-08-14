Man commits suicide after killing wife in Gajapati

Gajapati: A man committed suicide by hanging after allegedly hacking his wife to death at Chandanpur village under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the man entered into a heated argument and attacked his wife with an axe resulting in her death on the spot. Later, the accused committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Reportedly, the bodies have been seized and sent to the local hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said, the man was mentally unstable and often quarrelled with his wife over petty issues.