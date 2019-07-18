Man caught by Vigilance while trying to bribe Sohela IIC

Bargarh: Vigilance sleuths today caught a person who was trying to offer bribe to Sohela Police Station Inspector-in-charge to release his brother arrested yesterday.

According to reports, the Vigilance department personnel nabbed Ramakrushna Seth of Banabirta area while he was offering a gratification of Rs 40,000 to the on-duty cop to free his brother.

Sources said, Ramakrushna brother was arrested by the police yesterday on charges of illegally trading cough syrups. In order to release his brother from the police station, Ramakrushna tried to bribe Sohela IIC but landed in Vigilance net.