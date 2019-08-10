Man burns wife to death over family feud, attempts suicide

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man burns wife to death
46

Balasore: A man allegedly burnt his wife to death over a suspected family dispute and subsequently attempted suicide in Balasore district today.

The shocking incident was reported from Nuapur village under Bahanaga block in the district. The accused was identified as Nilambar Mallick.

Related Posts

Naveen urges MEA for safe return of 10 Odias detained in…

Youth impregnates minor girl in Mayurbhanj

ECoR cancels several trains between Rayagada-Titilagarh…

According to sources, Nilambar and his wife had an altercation over some issue today. During the quarrel, he flew into a rage and assaulted his wife, poured kerosene and set her on fire.

After the death of his wife, Nilambar tried to end his life by consuming pesticide. He was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to Gopalpur hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe after registering a case.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.