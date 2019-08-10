Man burns wife to death over family feud, attempts suicide

Balasore: A man allegedly burnt his wife to death over a suspected family dispute and subsequently attempted suicide in Balasore district today.

The shocking incident was reported from Nuapur village under Bahanaga block in the district. The accused was identified as Nilambar Mallick.

According to sources, Nilambar and his wife had an altercation over some issue today. During the quarrel, he flew into a rage and assaulted his wife, poured kerosene and set her on fire.

After the death of his wife, Nilambar tried to end his life by consuming pesticide. He was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to Gopalpur hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe after registering a case.