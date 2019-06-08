Man beats younger brother to death in Koraput

By pragativadinewsservice
Koraput: A man was thrashed to death by his elder brother over a family dispute at Deoghati village under Koraput Sadar police limits on Saturday.

According to sources, the brothers-duo entered into an argument over some trivial issue last night. However, the situation worsened when in a fit of rage, elder brother attacked the younger one with a wooden plank killing him on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The accused brother was also arrested.

