Man beats wife to death over family feud in Berhampur

Berhampur: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by his husband over family feud in Manusurkot village under Gopalpur Police limits in Ganjam district last night.

The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, an argument ensued between the couple over some petty issue yesterday. The situation took an ugly turn after the accused husband in a fit of rage attacked his wife with a wooden plank. Following which the woman died on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

The accused husband has been detained for further interrogation into the matter.