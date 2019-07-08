Man beats wife to death over family dispute

Sundargarh: A man allegedly beat his wife to death over a family feud in Subalaya village under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district on Monday.

The accused has been identified as deceased Sushila Bag’s husband Udit.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the couple over some petty issue. The situation took an ugly turn when in a fit a rage Udit attacked Sushila with a wooden plank leading to her death on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and detained the accused husband for further investigation into the matter.