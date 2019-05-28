Man beats wife to death in Kendrapara village

Kendrapara: A man allegedly beat her wife to death with a wooden plank over family feud in Gopalpur village under Mahakalpada police limits in Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

The deceased Basanti Sutara’s husband Babuli is reportedly absconding after the incident, police said.

According to police, an argument broke out between the couple after Babuli asked Basanti to give him Rs 100 for drinking alcohol. The situation took an ugly turn when in a fit of rage Babuli attacked Basanti with a wooden plank leading to her death on the spot.

Babuli then locked the house and left the village after dropping his two daughters at one of his relative’s house.

Babuli’s relative informed the police after learning something fishy. Police rushed to the spot and opened the door in front of the Magistrate.

Police have initiated a probe and launched a manhunt to nab the absconding, sources added.