Man beats wife to death in Balasore

Balasore: A woman was beaten to death by her husband over a trivial issue at Santatentuli Sahi under Khantapada police limit in Balasore district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Basanti, wife of accused Dalei Singh.

According to sources, an argument ensued between the couple over some issue last night. The situation took an ugly turn after Dalei in a fit of rage attacked Basanti with a wooden plank. As a result, the woman died on the spot.

Later, locals spotted Basanti in a pool of blood and alerted the same to the police. On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Reportedly, police have arrested the accused husband under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources added.