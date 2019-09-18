Man beats wife to death in Balasore

State at LargeCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Man beats wife to death in Balasore
Representational image
0

Balasore: A woman was beaten to death by her husband over a trivial issue at Santatentuli Sahi under Khantapada police limit in Balasore district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Basanti, wife of accused Dalei Singh.

Related Posts

Class IX girl student killed after being hit by speeding…

Four cattle, 8 goats charred to death in Kendrapara village

Nurse Niharika murder: Six including deceased’s…

According to sources, an argument ensued between the couple over some issue last night. The situation took an ugly turn after Dalei in a fit of rage attacked Basanti with a wooden plank. As a result, the woman died on the spot.

Later, locals spotted Basanti in a pool of blood and alerted the same to the police. On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Reportedly, police have arrested the accused husband under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources added.

 

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Class IX girl student killed after being hit by speeding…

Four cattle, 8 goats charred to death in Kendrapara village

Nurse Niharika murder: Six including deceased’s…

1 of 2,220