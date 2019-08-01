Man beaten up by mob for bicycle theft in Balasore village

Balasore: A man was beaten black and blue by an angry mob for allegedly stealing a bicycle in Rajpur area under Jaleshwar police limits in Balasore district today.

According to sources, the accused person was trying to steal a bicycle from one, Nirakar Parida’s house. However, some neighbours spotted him and raised an alarm.

Soon some locals rushed in, caught hold of the accused man and gave him a sound thrashing.

The accused person sustained critical injuries after falling prey to mob justice, sources added.