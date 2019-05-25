Man beaten to death over past enmity in Sundargarh

By pragativadinewsservice
Man beaten to death
Sundargarh: A man was allegedly beaten to death over suspected past enmity at Lulukidihi Bichhatoli village in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased was identified as Kailash Nayak of the same locality.

According to sources, Kailash was returning home last night when some unidentified miscreants waylaid him on the village road and attacked him with bamboo sticks and wooden planks. As a result, he died on the spot.

While the exact reason behind his death was yet to be known, it is suspected to be the fallout of past enmity.

On being informed by the locals, police rushed to the spot this morning and launched a probe into the matter.

