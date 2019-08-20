Man axes son-in-law’s leg in Boudh

Boudh: Disgruntled over love marriage of his daughter, a man allegedly axed his son-in-law’s leg to vent his anger. The incident took place under Kantamal police limits in Boudh district today.

The victim, identified as Sourav Dandia, of Barapada village is, reportedly, undergoing treatment at VIMSAR hospital in Burla.

According to sources, Sourav was in love with accused Shashi Mahalik’s daughter, Jyotsna, and had married her without consent. Jyotsna was working as an Anganwadi worker in Dunguriguda village. Fumed over this, the accused attacked Sourav with an axe when the latter had come to drop Jyotsna in the Anganwadi centre.

Sourav lost his left leg in the sudden attack and also sustained critical injuries on his right leg. He was initially rushed to Sonepur DHH and later shifted to VIMSAR Hospital for further treatment. However, the accused managed to flee after the brutally attacking his son-in-law, sources added.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Shashi attacked his son-in-law as he was not happy with the love marriage of his daughter.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, who is on the run soon after the incident. Further investigation in this regard is currently underway, sources in the police said.