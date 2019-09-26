Man awarded lifer in 2016 Angul double murder case

Angul: The Angul district and sessions judge court on Thursday pronounced life imprisonment to an undertrial prisoner in connection with a double murder case in 2016.

The convict has been identified as Jhashaketan Rout (38) of Kushakila village in the district.

As per the case diary, Rout was found guilty of murdering two siblings of Kushakila village under Jarapada police station limits in the district. He also murdered a nephew-aunt duo of Kukurpeta village.

According to reports, Rout was arrested on February 2016 on charges of murdering the siblings, Jogeswar Sahu and Hiranakshya Sahu. During interrogation, he had also confessed of killing Kumuda Chandra Sahu and the latter’s maternal aunt Abala Gadanayak.

The convict Rout was in jail till May 2018. However, he escaped from police custody while being produced before the court. After eight months of his escape, Angul police rearrested him from Samantarapali in Deogarh district in January this year.