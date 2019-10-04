Man awarded 10-yr jail for minor girl’s rape in Bhadrak

By pragativadinewsservice
Man awarded 10-yr jail
Bhadrak: A Special court awarded 10 years of imprisonment to a convict identified as Sk Iqbal of Miramahala village under Purunabazar police limits in Bhadrak district today. The person has been found guilty of raping a minor girl.

Judge Pranati Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, after convicting him in the case. The court said that in order to curb such crimes, the convict should be punished accordingly, otherwise it will leave a negative impact on society.

According to the case details, Iqbal had lured a Class IX girl student and raped her on December 29, 2016. Following this, the victim’s family members had lodged a complaint at Purunabazar police station. After registering a case, police had arrested Iqbal on January 3, 2017.

Taking up the case for hearing, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court awarded 10 years of jail term to SK Iqbal for sexually assaulting a minor girl and impregnating her in 2016.

