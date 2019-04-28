Man attempts suicide after killing wife in Balasore village

Balasore: A man attempted suicide after allegedly killing his wife following a family feud at Parmahala area under Soro Municipality area in Balasore district.

The accused husband has been rescued and admitted to the Soro hospital in a critical condition.

According to sources, the couple entered into a heated argument over some trivial issue. The situation took an ugly turn when the accused man slit his wife’s throat with a sharp weapon.

Later, the accused man also attempted to commit suicide by slitting his own throat. However, he was rescued and currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

On the other hand, the local police have seized the deceased woman’s body for post-mortem and launched a probe into the matter.