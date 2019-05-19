Man arrested for raping widow in Jharsuguda village

Jharsuguda: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a widow in Bhatalaida village under Laikera police limits in Jharsuguda district.

The accused has been identified as Kartik Bag, a resident of the same village.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Friday night at around 8 PM when the victim had gone to a water outlet in the village to wash dishes.

Bag, who was hiding nearby, forcibly took the woman to a deserted field near the village and allegedly outraged her modesty. He even threatened to kill her, if she reveals about this to anyone, the complaint by the victim further read.

On the basis of the complaint, Laikera Police registered a case and conducted the medical examination of both the accused and the victim.

The accused was produced before a local court, which rejected his bail plea and sent him to judicial custody, the police said.