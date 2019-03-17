Man arrested for raping minor girl in Keonjhar

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Man arrested for raping
20

Keonjhar: Baria police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at Jhumpura area in Keonjhar district.

The accused has been identified as Babaji Behera, a resident of the same locality.

According to sources, the victim had gone to attend nature’s call last evening. The accused, who found the girl alone, forcibly took her to the nearby jungle where he allegedly outraged her modesty.

Related Posts

40 kg landmine, country-made gun recovered from Gajapati…

45 tortoises seized from rly station in Balasore, three held

‘Unrequited love’: Man critical in attack by…

The matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to the family members, who then lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of the complaint, Baria police arrested Behera today. The accused and the victim were sent to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital for the medical examination.

Reportedly, Behera has been forwarded to the court.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.