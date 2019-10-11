Man arrested for raping minor girl in Ganjam

Ganjam: Police have arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl at Tirida village under Kodala police limits in Ganjam district today.

The accused has been identified as Sushant Kumar Sahu of the same village.

According to sources, the victim had gone to attend nature’s call on Wednesday evening. The accused, who found the girl alone, forcibly took her to a secluded place and allegedly outraged her modesty.

The matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to the family members, who then lodged a complaint with the Begunia outpost.

On the basis of the complaint, Begunia police arrested the accused today. Later, both the accused and the victim underwent a medical examination at the Ganjam district headquarters hospital.

Reportedly, Sahu has been forwarded to the court.