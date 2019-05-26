Man arrested for raping minor girl in Balasore village

Balasore: A 32-year-old man was arrested today on charges of raping a minor girl of his neighbourhood at Dasidiha village under Sora police limits in Balasore district.

The accused has been identified as Rajaram Das (32).

According to reports, the accused allegedly raped the 12-year-old girl child, who happens to be his neighbour, when the latter’s family members were present in the house.

After the matter came to the knowledge of the survivor’s family, her father lodged a complaint at the local police station, sources added.

On the basis of the complaint, police arrested Das today after booking him under Sections 354 (outraging the modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint), section-342 (wrongful confinement), section-506 (criminal intimidation) and sections- 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012.

The medical examination of both the accused and the victim have been conducted, the police said and added that the accused will be forwarded to the court later.