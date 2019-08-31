Man Arrested For Impersonating As IT Inspector in Paradip

Paradip: The Paradip Model police today arrested a man on charges of cheating his childhood friend by impersonating as an Income Tax (IT) Inspector.

The accused has been identified as Subhransu Jena, a native of Tilakana village of Cuttack district.

As per police sources, Subhransu and one Prafulla Swain studied in the same school till Class X.

In a bid to dupe Prafulla, Subhransu hatched a plan and met Prafulla posing as an IT Inspector. Later, Subhransu assured Prafulla of getting him a job in Income Tax department and later managed to take Rs 50,000 from him. He again demanded Rs 1.5 lakh cash for the same. Lured by the offer, Prafulla quit his private job at Bangalore and came back to his hometown.

In an attempt to win Prafulla’s trust, Subhransu went inside Paradip Model police station on Friday introducing himself as an IT Inspector and started a conversation with the cops.

However, the IIC of the police station suspected something fishy in Subhransu’s conversation and asked him to show his ID proof. When Subhransu failed to furnish his ID proof, the police questioned him and managed to elicit all information from him.

Later, police arrested Subhransu and initiated an inquiry to find out if the accused has duped more persons with the same modus operandi.