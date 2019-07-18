Man arrested for hacking mother to death for money

Cuttack: Choudwar police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man who was absconding after killing his mother for refusing to give him money to purchase liquor.

The accused was identified as Prakash Pradhan of Bazarsahi Kakhadi under Choudwar police limits. He was arrested from Athagarh and an axe he used to kill his mother Sabitri was also seized.

According to police, Prakash and his mother had gone to attend a marriage party in Gopinathpada on July 14. While returning back, Prakash demanded money from his mother to buy liquor.

As Sabitri refused, Prakash in a fit of rage, hacked her to death with an axe. He fled the spot after committing the crime.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Liki Behury, a case was registered and the accused was arrested, said Choudwar inspector-in-charge Padman Pradhan.