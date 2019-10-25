Man Arrested For Cheating People By Posing As Addl. SP Of Crime Branch In Cuttack

Cuttack: A 29-year-old man has been arrested today by Chauliaganj police for allegedly cheating several people by posing himself as an Additional SP of Crime Branch in Cuttack city.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kartik Routray of Naygarh district.

According to sources, Routray used to call people randomly impersonating himself as an Additional SP of the CB. Later he used to demand money through account transfer and online money transfer by threatening to implicate them in false cases.

Following several complaints, Chauliaganj Police today arrested the accused for cheating and demanding money from many people. As many as 17 ATM cards, 21 SIM cards, bank account passbooks and a gold chain have been seized from accused Kartik.

A case (330/19) has been registered against the accused with Chauliaganj police station and further interrogation is underway, said an official

Routray was involved in similar cases in Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts. He has been arrested several times in the past, the official added,