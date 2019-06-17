Man abducted over land dispute rescued, one held

Bolangir: Police on Monday rescued a man from Patharchepa in Bolangir, a day after he was abducted over a land dispute, and arrested one person in this connection.

Purushottam Patel was allegedly abducted by notorious criminal Srikant Kumbhar alias Timan and his associates. While police nabbed Dilip Kumbhar, one of the associates of Timan. the kingpin and other accomplices are still on the run.

According to sources, a man, who owns 11 acres of land in Dhumamara, planned to sell it and hatched a deal with the help of Timan. However, Purusottam, who has share in the land, opposed the deal.

Later, Timan and his associates assaulted Purusottam and abducted him on Sunday. Acting on the complaint of the abduction, Sadar police conducted raids at different places and rescued Purusottam and arrested Dilip while Timan and his other accomplices were still on the run.

Notably, many cases are pending against Timan. He was involved in tender fixing and land dispute. He was arrested two years back and released on bail a few months back.