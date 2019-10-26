MAMI MFF 2019: Sona Mohapatra’s ‘Shut Up Sona’ bags Film Critics Guild Award, Here’s The Complete List

Mumbai: Odisha-born artist Sona Mohapatra’s documentary film ‘Shut Up Sona’ won Special Jury Mention in Film Critics Guild Award category at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival.

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival crowned its winners Thursday evening at a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

“Shut Up Sona”, singer Sona Mohapatra’s self-produced documentary film based on her life.

Shot over three years, the film gives an insider account of how singer Sona Mohapatra, one of the leading figures of the country’s #MeToo movement, is forcefully demanding gender equality in the music business.

The 90-minute film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Deepti Gupta, who followed Mohapatra over three years capturing the singer’s various battles with music industry execs as well as documenting her rise to becoming one of the most outspoken voices in India’s #MeToo movement.

Drawing on India’s rich folk and classical music traditions, Mohapatra’s credits include popular songs such as “Ambarsariya” and “Bedardi Raja” from the hit comedies Fukrey and Delhi Belly, respectively. In addition, she also performed on the popular show Satyamev Jayate, which tackled various social issues and was hosted by superstar Aamir Khan, which aired on Fox’s Star India network, now owned by Disney.

One of Mohapatra’s most high-profile battles has been with well-known Bollywood composer Anu Malik and singer Kailash Kher whom she accused of sexual misconduct and who was also accused by other women during last year’s #MeToo wave.

Here’s the full list of winners at MAMI 2019:

FILM CRITICS GUILD AWARD

Winner – Kislay’s Aise Hi

Special Jury Mention – Deepti Gupta’s Shut Up Sona

INDIA GOLD

Golden Gateway – Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo!

Silver Gateway – Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose

Grand Jury Prize – Saurav Rai for Screenwriting (Nimtoh)

Special Jury Mention – Shardul Bhardwaj, Best Actor (Male) for Eeb Allay Ooo!

Special Jury Mention – Mohini Sharma, Best Actor (Female) for Aise Hi

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

Golden Gateway – Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s Honeyland

Silver Gateway – Rodd Rathjen’s Buoyancy

Grand Jury Prize – Suhaib Gasmelbari’s Talking About Trees

Special Jury Mention – Carlo Sironi’s Sole

Special Jury Mention – Amjad Abu Alala’s You Will Die at Twenty

DIMENSIONS MUMBAI

Golden Gateway – Akshay Sarjerao Danavale’s Batti

Silver Gateway Award – Shubham Sanap’s Attention

Special Jury Mention – Deeksha Mhaskar’s Unsaid

Special Jury Mention – Avishkar Bharadwaj’s Apna Apna Andaz

HALF TICKET

Golden Gateway (Age Category 5-12) – Guillaume Maidatchevsky’s Ailo’s Journey

Golden Gateway (Age Category 13-17) – Valerie Barnhart’s Girl in the Hallway

THE BEST YOUNG CRITIC

Winner – Sanchita Shetty

Special Mention – Siddhant Chawla

Special Mention – Sanjana Bhagwat

Young Critics’ Choice Award – Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo!

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Award – Nikhil Rao’s Indian Circus

Manish Acharya Award for New Voices in Indian Cinema – Achal Mishra’s Gamak Ghar and Gitanjali Rao’s Bombay Rose

Screen to Word MAMI-HarperCollins Imprint Grant – Mukesh Manjunath