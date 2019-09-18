Mamata seeks Modi’s attention to rename West Bengal

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo  Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the renaming of West Bengal.

As per reports, Banerjee raised the issue of renaming West Bengal as ‘Bangla”. The West Bengal assembly has passed a resolution to rename the state as ‘Bangla’.

Describing her meeting with the prime minister as fruitful, Banerjee told reporters that renaming West Bengal has been her government’s prime agenda. “…hence we have proposed the renaming keeping ‘Bangla’ in mind. The prime minister has assured all help.”

Sources said, Banerjee also invited Modi to inaugurate Deocha Panchami the second-largest coal block in the world after Durga Puja in West Bengal.

