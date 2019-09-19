Mamata meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met Home Minister Amit Shah here today.

Describing her meeting with the Home Minister, Banerjee told reporters that “she handed over a letter to the Home Minister, urging that the genuine voters left out in the NRC in Assam should be given another chance.”

Banerjee further stated that it was her first meeting Shah after he became Home Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that, on Wednesday Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and raised the issue of renaming the state.

Banerjee also invited the prime minister to inaugurate Deocha Panchami the second-largest coal block in the world after Durga Puja in West Bengal.