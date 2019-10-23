Mamata govt writes to MHA over West Bengal Governor’s security

Kolkata: A fresh faceoff over West Bengal Governor’s security has surfaced involving Mamata Banerjee government, according to reports.

The West Bengal government is reportedly sore over central security being given to the Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. It has written to the Centre asking why is the Governor being provided with central security.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced its decision to entrust the Governor’s security to the Central Reserve Police Force, taking it away from the West Bengal Police.

News agencies quoting a senior West Bengal state Secretariat official said: “The state government has provided him with ‘Z’ category security since the first day of his appointment. Then, why did the MHA suddenly decide to entrust his security with the CRPF without consulting us”.