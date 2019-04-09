Mamata equates PM with Hitler

Raiganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee equated Prime Minister with Adolf Hitler saying his entry into politics was through violence and riots.

Mounting scathing criticism on Modi, she said he has been baptized into politics through riots and mass killings. She described him as the king of fascists.

The West Bengal chief minister said at a rally in here that if Adolf Hitler was alive, he would have committed suicide seeing Modi’s activities.

Winding up the campaign on the final trail, she appealed to the voters for the first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

Prime Minister on Tuesday sharpened his attack on the Congress party if Congress leaders had acted wisely in the pre-Independence day Pakistan would not have been created.