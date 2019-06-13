Mamata calls junior doctors’ agitation a BJP-CPI(M) conspiracy

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has set deadline for junior doctors to resume work while calling the agitation a BJP-CPI(M) conspiracy.

She had given them 4 hours to get back to work.

Banerjee on Thursday said the strike is a conspiracy plotted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Doctors across West Bengal have stopped working at the OPDs (outpatient departments) since Tuesday in protest against the attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in Kolkata’s state-run Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital on Monday night.

Banerjee alleged that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to stir disturbances. The doctors, meanwhile, chanted “we want justice” slogans before the chief minister.

The BJP leaders have blamed Trinamool Congress for the chaos at hospitals.