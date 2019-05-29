Mamata Banerjee won’t attend PM’s swearing-in

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took a U-turn and said she would not be attending PM’s swearing-in ceremony.

The firebrand chief minister of Bengal changed her mind a day after stating that she would come to Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Banerjee has slammed the BJP for spreading lies about political murders in West Bengal. She further accused the BJP of using the august ceremony to score political points.

She congratulated Modi and said she is compelled to turn down the invite as the BJP is trying to use the august occasion for political gains. The firebrand TMC leader said the saffron party is claiming 54 people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal. This is untrue, she said.

This ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points, Banerjee said.

It is worthwhile to recall that Modi and Banerjee had indulged in heated exchanges during campaigning for the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

While Modi had called Mamata “speedbreaker Didi”, the Bengal CM had responded by referring to the BJP leader as “expired PM”.