Mamata Banerjee refuses to attend Niti Aayog meet

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to attend Niti Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) meet on June 15.

Banerjee said the governing council of Niti Aayog has no power to support her plans for the state.

The governing council meeting of Niti Aayog is to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials are included in the governing council meet.

The West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was among the invitees to attend the June 15 meeting.

The Prime Minister has chaired a total of four meetings during NDA’s first tenure. The last meeting was held on June 17, 2018.

Sources said the meeting will discuss the security issues in districts impacted by left-wing extremism in states such as Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The other major issues including water management and agriculture will also be taken up.

Niti Aayog is regarded as a “think tank” for governments at the central and state which provide relevant strategic and technical advice on different key issues for the formulation of policy.