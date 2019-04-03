Malkangiri PS gheraoed over ‘manhandling’ of youth Congress president

By pragativadinewsservice
Malkangiri: Hundreds of Congress workers on Wednesday gheraoed Malkangiri police station protesting alleged manhandling of a youth leader by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).

The protestors lodged a complaint against SDPO Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo for allegedly manhandling Malkangiri district youth Congress president Rabi Rajesh.

According to sources, an election campaign was organised by the Congress party at Markapali in the district in which Chhattisgarh Congress minister Kawasi Lakhma had joined.

Rabi Rajesh was approaching towards helipad to garland Kawasi when he was intercepted by the SDPO. Soon a commotion ensued between the two and the SDPO allegedly manhandled him.

Speaking on the issue, SP Jagmohan Meena said, “The SDPO did not hit the youth leader knowingly. There was a commotion between the two. The matter will be resolved mutually.”

