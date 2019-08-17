Malkangiri civil supplies officer lands in Vig net, Rs 1.91 L seized

Koraput: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday caught the Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) of Malkangiri while carrying Rs 1.91 lakh unaccounted cash in his vehicle.

The accused CSO, Abhimanyu Mahanty, was intercepted by the anti-corruption wing while he was en route to Jeypore town in Koraput district from Malkangiri in his car.

During the inspection, cops found Rs 1.91 lakh kept in the vehicle and seized the amount as the CSO failed to produce relevant documents pertaining to the cash. He even failed to give a satisfactory explanation about the sources of the money.

According to initial reports, the accused CSO has been detained by the Vigilance for further interrogation into the matter.