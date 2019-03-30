Malkangiri boils at 41 Degrees Celsius, hottest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Malkangiri emerged as the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature recorded at 41 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Titlagarh remained the second hottest place in the state with 40 degrees Celsius while the temperature in Bolangir and Angul remained 39.2 and 39.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature in Sonepur and Bhawanipatna was recorded 38.8 and 38.2 respectively. Similarly, the capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees today.

Besides, five other places where the temperature soared above 36 degree Celsius are Jharsuguda (38.1), Talcher (38), Sambalpur (37.9), Hirakud (37.1) and Chandbali (36.9).

The regional meteorological centre here predicted that the day temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next two days.

Besides, light rain and thunderstorm are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather likely to prevail over remaining districts today.