Malkangiri boat capsize: Bodies of three missing persons recovered

Malkangiri: The bodies of three persons, who had gone missing after the boat ferrying them capsized in Balimela reservoir under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district last Saturday, has been recovered today.

According to sources, Mangala Galari, his wife Sanadei and daughter Dipali along with another Sanata Sisha were returning Totaguda from Nakamamuduru Saturday when the boat capsized near Ambulibeda.

While Sanadei’s body was recovered the same day, three others remained missing, sources added.

Since then the ODRAF team have been carrying operation to trace the missing persons and today managed the fish out the bodies from deep waters. With this, the death toll in the Malkangiri boat capsize incident went rose to four.